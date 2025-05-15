Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

New Zealand set to suspend Maori lawmakers over protest haka
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

New Zealand set to suspend Maori lawmakers over protest haka

New Zealand set to suspend Maori lawmakers over protest haka

Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke speaks to thousands of protestors gathered outside New Zealand's parliament in Wellington on Nov 19, 2024. (File photo: AP/Mark Tantrum)

15 May 2025 12:47PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: Indigenous Maori lawmakers have decried a push to temporarily banish them from New Zealand's parliament, after disrupting the reading of a contentious race relations Bill with a protest haka.

Maori Party MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, 22, derailed parliament in November when she ripped a copy of the proposed laws in half while performing a spirited traditional chant.

She was joined by party co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, who strode onto the chamber floor chanting the Ka Mate haka famously performed by the country's All Blacks rugby team.

A parliamentary committee on Wednesday (May 14) evening recommended suspending Waititi and Ngarewa-Packer for three weeks, and Maipi-Clarke for seven days.

The Maori Party said it was one of the harshest punishments ever doled out in New Zealand's parliament.

"When tangata whenua resist, colonial powers reach for the maximum penalty," the party said in a statement, using a phrase for Maori people.

"This is a warning shot to all of us to fall in line."

Also read:

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters described the trio as "out-of-control MPs who flout the rules and intimidate others with outrageous hakas".

Parliament will vote on the suspension next week, although it is widely expected to pass.

The "Treaty Principles Bill" sought to reinterpret New Zealand's founding document, signed between Maori chiefs and British representatives in 1840.

Many critics saw the Bill as an attempt to wind back the special rights given to the country's 900,000-strong Maori population.

Parliament resoundingly voted down the Bill last month.

Source: AFP/co

Related Topics

New Zealand Parliament
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement