New Zealand to open international borders fully to visitors from end-July
World

FILE PHOTO: People hug in the arrivals area at the Auckland Airport, as Australians started arriving after the country opened its borders to travellers from its neighbouring nation for the first time since mid-2021, in Auckland, New Zealand, Apr 13, 2022 in this still image taken from a video. (TVNZ/Handout via Reuters)

11 May 2022 10:11AM (Updated: 11 May 2022 10:11AM)
WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday (May 11) the country will fully reopen its international borders from 11.59pm on Jul 31, with cruise ships also welcome back to local ports on the same day.

The end-July opening of the border is two months earlier than the government's previous time frame and will mean visitors who need visas will now be able to come to New Zealand.

Ardern said in a speech to a Business NZ lunch in Auckland that opening the borders would help to relieve urgent skills shortages, open up tourism and put immigration settings on a more secure footing.

"We are building on our proven plan to secure New Zealand's economic future," Ardern said.

Source: Reuters/lk

