New Zealand PM Ardern extends COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Photo: Reuters/ Fiona Goodall)

18 Oct 2021 12:10PM (Updated: 18 Oct 2021 12:12PM)
WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern said on Monday (Oct 18) that the country's biggest city Auckland will remain in lockdown for another two weeks as it looks to control the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

There will be no changes in the social restrictions that have already been in place for over two months in Auckland under alert level 3, Ardern said at a news conference.

Source: Reuters/ad

