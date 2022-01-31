Logo
New Zealand PM Ardern's COVID-19 test returns negative result
New Zealand PM Ardern's COVID-19 test returns negative result

New Zealand PM Ardern's COVID-19 test returns negative result

File photo. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participates in a televised debate with National leader Judith Collins at TVNZ in Auckland, New Zealand, on Sep 22, 2020. (Photo: Fiona Goodall/Pool via Reuters)

31 Jan 2022 07:54AM (Updated: 31 Jan 2022 08:00AM)
WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern returned a negative COVID-19 test result on Monday (Jan 31), but she will remain in self-isolation until the end of Tuesday as per health guidelines, a government spokesman said.

Ardern took a coronavirus test on Sunday after being exposed to an infected person on a flight to Auckland from the town of Kerikeri.

"The Prime Minister has returned a negative COVID-19 test. In line with Ministry of Health guidance she is required to continue isolating until the end of Tuesday, February 1, or as otherwise advised by Public Health," a spokesman to the Prime Minister said.

The governor-general and other members of Ardern's staff who were on board the flight, have also been in self-isolation.

Source: Reuters

