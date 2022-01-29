Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

New Zealand PM Ardern is self isolating after exposure to COVID-19 positive case
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

New Zealand PM Ardern is self isolating after exposure to COVID-19 positive case

New Zealand PM Ardern is self isolating after exposure to COVID-19 positive case

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses her supporters at a Labour Party event in Wellington, New Zealand, Oct 11, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Praveen Menon)

29 Jan 2022 06:18PM (Updated: 29 Jan 2022 06:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has gone into self-isolation until Tuesday (Feb 1) after being deemed a close contact of a person who tested positive for COVID-19, the government said.

The exposure took place on Jan 22 during a flight to Auckland from the town of Kerikeri, the government said in a statement on Saturday, adding that the result of whole-genome sequencing was expected the following day.

That would show if the infection was caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, it said.

Ardern, who is asymptomatic, is feeling well, the statement added. She will be tested on Sunday and is in isolation in line with the health ministry's directives.

The governor-general and members of her staff, who were also onboard the flight, are following the same isolation procedure.

Source: Reuters/yb

Related Topics

New Zealand Jacinda Ardern isolation

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us