New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern urges unity on COVID-19 on Waitangi Day

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday (Feb 6) urged New Zealanders to unite in their battle against COVID-19, as the pandemic forced the country to celebrate its national Waitangi Day online.

A growing outbreak of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has pushed all commemorations online, prompting Ardern to urge vaccinations.

"We all have a duty to do everything we can to protect our communities with all the tools that science and medicine have given us," Ardern said in a pre-recorded speech.

"Togetherness is something we have shown throughout the last few years. I know it hasn't always been easy ... But together we have, and we continue to, overcome."

Health ministry data show 93 per cent of those eligible above the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated and 49 per cent of eligible adults have received a booster shot, but infections keep rising.

On Sunday, there were 208 new community cases, following a record 243 the previous day.