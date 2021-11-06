New Zealand PM says trade won't trump China rights concerns

WELLINGTON: New Zealand will not shy away from criticising China's human rights record to protect its lucrative trade relationship with Beijing, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said in an interview.

Ardern's government is accused of going easy on China's much-questioned humanitarian record, prompting some commentators to label Wellington a "weak link" in the US-led Five Eyes security alliance.

But the New Zealand leader rejected suggestions that economic ties with her country's largest trading partner were muting her ability to voice broader concerns.

"It is very important to us that we maintain integrity in the way that we conduct our diplomatic relationships," she said in a joint interview with AFP, the New Zealand Herald, NBC News and Covering Climate Now.

Ardern noted "heightened tensions" between China and Australia, which has been hit with punitive sanctions by Beijing over its outspoken stance on issues such as the treatment of Uyghurs and the erosion of democracy in Hong Kong.