New Zealand police move in again on anti-vaccine mandate protest

WELLINGTON: New Zealand police launched a renewed push on Wednesday (Mar 2) to end an anti-vaccine mandate protest that has disrupted the country's capital for the past three weeks, dismantling an encampment set up outside parliament and towing away vehicles.

A fire broke out among some tents, sending smoke billowing over the site before it was doused by police, a Reuters witness said, as officers worked to completely clear the grounds.

"Those protesters illegally occupying parliament grounds and surrounding streets have been given ample opportunity to leave. It is time for them to go," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a news conference after a police action earlier on Wednesday.

Taking inspiration from truckers' demonstrations in Canada, hundreds of protesters have been blocking streets with trucks, cars and motorcycles, in a protest that has led to violent clashes.

Police said 60 people were arrested during Wednesday's operation and they had "gained significant ground" in efforts to clear the protesters. At least three officers were injured, police said.

Protesters used fire extinguishers, paint-filled projectiles, homemade plywood shields and pitchforks as weapons and a cord was set up as a trip wire, police said. Social media footage showed protesters throwing full water bottles and shouting abuse at the police.

Authorities used loudspeakers to warn protesters they face arrest for trespassing on parliament grounds if they refuse to leave. Pepper spray was used against some protesters.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said it was time to clear the roads of Wellington.

Ardern said the protests have been fuelled by misinformation and conspiracy theories.

The protest began as a stand against COVID-19 vaccine mandates but was later joined by groups calling for an end to all pandemic restrictions.