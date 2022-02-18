New Zealand police reject calls to clear anti-vax camp

WELLINGTON: New Zealand police ruled out forcibly clearing anti-vaccination protesters camped around parliament in Wellington on Friday (Feb 18), saying they did not want to provoke violence on the streets of the capital.

Police have taken a hands-off approach after an attempt to take control of the lawns late last week resulted in violent clashes and 120 arrests.

Commissioner Andrew Coster acknowledged growing frustration among Wellington residents and business owners as protest vehicles blocked downtown streets for the 11th day.

But he insisted dialogue with the demonstration's leaders was yielding positive results, even though the number of people squatting outside the legislature continues to swell.

"Enforcement action taken by police runs the real risk of injury to the public, escalation in numbers of people, and a transition away from a largely peaceful protest to violence," Coster said.

"In our assessment, the only safe option at the present point in time is a continued focus on de-escalation."

The protesters, inspired by Canada's "Freedom Convoy", jammed roads with cars, trucks and campervans early last week, then set up camp on the lawns of parliament.