New Zealand records first community exposure from Omicron COVID-19 case

WELLINGTON: New Zealand said on Wednesday (Dec 29) that a person who tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 had visited a number of places in Auckland over two days, including a nightclub, a restaurant and a jewellery store.

The person arrived in New Zealand from the United Kingdom on Dec 16 but only tested positive on Dec 27, the health ministry said in a statement.

No other COVID-19 infections have been identified from the individual’s flight and investigations are under way to find the source of the infection.

The ministry said the person was in Auckland city on Dec 26 and Dec 27, but that they do not believe the individual was highly infectious at the time of exposure.

"To date, a number of close contacts have been identified and those tested have returned negative test result for COVID-19. They are currently isolating. Public Health are in the process of identifying and contacting all other known close contacts, and ensuring they also isolate and get tested," said New Zealand's health ministry in a release.

New Zealand has no Omicrom cases in its community yet and has recorded 17 cases at its border quarantine facilities.