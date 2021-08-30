New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON: New Zealand reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday (Aug 30), all in its biggest city Auckland, taking the total number of active cases in the latest community outbreak to 562.
The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 547 and 15 in the capital Wellington.
Source: Reuters/ad
