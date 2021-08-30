Logo
New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19
FILE PHOTO: A medical worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-through vaccination centre during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall

30 Aug 2021 09:48AM (Updated: 30 Aug 2021 09:48AM)
WELLINGTON: New Zealand reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday (Aug 30), all in its biggest city Auckland, taking the total number of active cases in the latest community outbreak to 562.

The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 547 and 15 in the capital Wellington.  

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Source: Reuters/ad

