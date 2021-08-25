Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

New Zealand reports 62 new COVID-19 cases in community
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

New Zealand reports 62 new COVID-19 cases in community

New Zealand reports 62 new COVID-19 cases in community

People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand's new COVID-19 safety measure that mandates wearing of a mask on public transport, in Auckland, New Zealand on Aug 31, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Fiona Goodall)

25 Aug 2021 09:35AM (Updated: 25 Aug 2021 09:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WELLINGTON: New Zealand has 62 new COVID-19 cases in the community, the Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the latest outbreak to 210.

So far 12 of these cases are in the capital Wellington while the rest are in the largest city Auckland, he said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/ad

Related Topics

New Zealand COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us