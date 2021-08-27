Logo
New Zealand reports 70 new cases of COVID-19 ahead of lockdown decision
New Zealand reports 70 new cases of COVID-19 ahead of lockdown decision

A vaccination centre sign directs the public during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Auckland, New Zealand on Aug 26, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Fiona Goodall)

27 Aug 2021 10:28AM (Updated: 27 Aug 2021 10:28AM)
WELLINGTON: New Zealand reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Friday (Aug 27), all in the epicentre Auckland, taking the total number of cases in the latest outbreak to 347.

The announcement comes ahead of a decision at 0300 GMT  (11am, Singapore time) on whether the nationwide lockdown, which ends at midnight on Friday, will be lifted or extended.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Source: Reuters/ad

