New Zealand reports 70 new cases of COVID-19 ahead of lockdown decision

WELLINGTON: New Zealand reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Friday (Aug 27), all in the epicentre Auckland, taking the total number of cases in the latest outbreak to 347.
The announcement comes ahead of a decision at 0300 GMT (11am, Singapore time) on whether the nationwide lockdown, which ends at midnight on Friday, will be lifted or extended.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram