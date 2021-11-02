New Zealand seals off northern region over suspected spread of COVID-19

WELLINGTON: Authorities planned to seal off the northern tip of New Zealand with police cordons on Tuesday (Nov 2), as they enforce a lockdown in the region over fears of an undetected community transmission of COVID-19 there.

Part of the Northland region, about 270 km from the biggest city of Auckland, is to begin a level 3 lockdown from midnight, said Chris Hipkins, the minister coordinating the response to coronavirus.

The move follows two cases in the region that lacked a link to any known cases.

"It's unclear how they could have possibly picked up the virus," Hipkins told a news conference. "There could be undetected community transmission in Northland right now."

The cabinet will review on Monday the decision to seal off the area, where vaccination rates are among the lowest in the country, with just 64 per cent of North Island's eligible population fully vaccinated.