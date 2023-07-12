New Zealand set for hung parliament in October vote, poll shows

SYDNEY: New Zealand is heading towards a hung parliament after an October election, according to polling published on Wednesday (Jul 12) that showed support for major parties slipping to the benefit of several smaller ones.

The latest Taxpayers’ Union - Curia poll forecast a centre-right bloc of the National Party and the ACT party winning 60 seats, down two from a month earlier. The rival centre-left bloc, combining the ruling Labour Party and Greens, edged up two to 60 as well.

Parties need 61 seats for a majority in New Zealand's 120-seat House of Representatives.

Three months out from the election, voters are shifting their support away from the two big parties towards a host of smaller contenders, the polling showed.

Support for the ruling Labour party dropped 1.8 points to 31.1 per cent, while its main rival, the centre-right National party, dipped 2.4 points to 33.3 per cent.

A host of smaller parties benefited, including the Maori Party, up 1.5 points to 5 per cent, NZ First up 1.7 points to 3.3 per cent and Democracy NZ up 1 point to 1.9 per cent.

Roughly seven months since Prime Minister Chris Hipkins took office following the surprise resignation of Jacinda Ardern, a record number of New Zealanders believe the country is faring poorly.

Polling showed 64.5 per cent of respondents said the country was heading in the wrong direction, compared with 22.1 per cent who said the opposite.

The monthly Taxpayers’ Union – Curia poll sampled 1,000 voters between Jul 2 and Jul 10.