Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

New Zealand ships its last livestock as ban takes effect
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

New Zealand ships its last livestock as ban takes effect

New Zealand ships its last livestock as ban takes effect

FILE PHOTO: Cattle feed in a field in Golden Bay, South Island, New Zealand on Mar 29, 2016. (Photo: REUTERS/Henning Gloystein)

21 Apr 2023 12:34PM (Updated: 21 Apr 2023 12:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's last exports of livestock by sea have been completed and live exports have ceased, its agriculture minister said on Friday (Apr 21), as it fully implemented a ban on export shipments of animals on the grounds of their welfare.

The government announced in 2021 that shipping animals offshore, largely for building herds in trading partners like China, would be halted but farmers would be given two years to transition out of the profitable export business.

"Our position on the map means that the journey to northern hemisphere markets will always be a long one and this brings unavoidable animal welfare challenges," Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said in a statement announcing that live exports had ceased.

Live exports by sea have contributed about 0.32 per cent of New Zealand’s primary sector export revenue, which includes farming and mining, since 2015.

The total value of live animal exports in 2022 was NZ$524 million (US$322.78 million).

New Zealand said in 2020 it was reviewing live exports when it introduced interim measures following the capsizing of a ship bound for China that killed nearly 6,000 cows and 41 of the 43 crew members.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

New Zealand exports

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.