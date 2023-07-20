Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

2 people killed in Auckland shooting, gunman dead: New Zealand police
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

2 people killed in Auckland shooting, gunman dead: New Zealand police

2 people killed in Auckland shooting, gunman dead: New Zealand police

An armed New Zealand police officer stands at a roadblock in the central business district of Auckland on Jul 20, 2023, following a shooting. (Photo: AP/Abbie Parr)

20 Jul 2023 06:10AM (Updated: 20 Jul 2023 06:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: New Zealand police said on Thursday (Jul 20) that two people and the gunman were killed in a shooting at a construction site in Auckland, the country's largest city, and multiple people were injured.

"The male offender is also deceased," the police said in a statement, adding that the incident was not a national security risk.

Several streets in Auckland have been cordoned off and all ferry services into the city have been cancelled while buses running through some areas of the city will be detoured, authorities said.

The incident has been contained to a building under construction, police said. A large police presence remained in the area and multiple emergency services have responded, police said.

"This is a scary situation for Aucklanders on their Thursday morning commute to work. Please stay at home, avoid travel into the city centre," Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said in a tweet.

The shooting in one of the busy streets in the city centre came just hours ahead of the opening match of the ninth FIFA Women's World Cup at Eden Park in Auckland.

A training session for the Italian team has been delayed as players cannot get out of their hotel, the team said.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has cancelled a trip to the city of Hamilton, about 120km south of Auckland, and is on his way back to the national capital Wellington, media reports said.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

New Zealand

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.