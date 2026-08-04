Logo
Logo

World

Antarctic cold snap sweeps New Zealand's South Island, shuts roads and schools
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Antarctic cold snap sweeps New Zealand's South Island, shuts roads and schools

Antarctic cold snap sweeps New Zealand's South Island, shuts roads and schools

A view of Dunedin, New Zealand. (File photo: iStock)

04 Aug 2026 10:18AM (Updated: 04 Aug 2026 10:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: An Antarctic polar blast swept across parts of New Zealand's South Island on Tuesday (Aug 4), bringing snow to sea level and icy temperatures that forced road closures and disrupted schools.

Snow blanketed Dunedin, the South Island's second-largest city, prompting police to urge residents to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary because of icy roads.

"Police have received a number of reports of crashes across Dunedin this morning, with some vehicles sliding off the road. Thankfully, there have been no injuries," New Zealand Police said in a social media post.

Skiers and snowboarders took advantage of the snowfall by descending Dunedin's Baldwin Street, billed as the world's steepest residential street, local media reported. Further north, snow was visible on the sand at Christchurch's New Brighton Beach.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Snowfall is uncommon in Dunedin, particularly at sea level, although the city's hill suburbs can receive snow during severe cold outbreaks.

All bus services in the city were cancelled, authorities said, while ferry services between New Zealand's North and South islands were suspended because of strong winds and heavy swells.

MetService, New Zealand's weather bureau, said the cold outbreak was expected to persist for the next two days, bringing snow or sleet to near sea level across the eastern South Island.

Thursday morning could bring the coldest temperatures of the year for many parts of the country, the forecaster said.

Source: Reuters/dc

Related Topics

New Zealand weather
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement