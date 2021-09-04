New Zealand supermarkets take knives off shelves after 'extremist' stabbing

WELLINGTON: New Zealand supermarket group Countdown said on Saturday (Sep 4) it has removed knives and scissors from its shelves, a day after a man the authorities called an extremist stabbed six people in one of the company's stores.

"Last night, we made the decision to temporarily remove all knives and scissors from our shelves while we consider whether we should continue to sell them," said Kiri Hannifin, Countdown’s general manager for safety.

"We want all of our team to feel safe when they come to work, especially considering the events of yesterday," she said in a media statement.

Other supermarket chains had also removed sharp knives from sale, local media reported.