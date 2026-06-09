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Hundreds evacuated as waves batter New Zealand capital
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World

Hundreds evacuated as waves batter New Zealand capital

Waves entering Wellington Harbour on Tuesday (Jun 9) were measured at 11m, and some flights were cancelled at Wellington Airport, where wind gusts were recorded of up to 128kmh.

Hundreds evacuated as waves batter New Zealand capital

Stormy seas pound the coastline in the Wellington suburb of Owhiro Bay, New Zealand, on Jun 9, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Ben Strang)

09 Jun 2026 10:05AM (Updated: 09 Jun 2026 10:09AM)
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WELLINGTON: Authorities evacuated hundreds of people from their seaside homes in New Zealand's capital on Tuesday (Jun 9) as 11m waves lashed the coast.

Wellington Mayor Andrew Little declared a state of emergency on the eve of the swells for seaside residents in Owhiro Bay, Island Bay, Houghton Bay and Breaker Bay.

"You must stay away from the southern coastline," Little said in a statement, warning that emergency workers would not be coming to help anyone who stayed behind.

The evacuation order took effect on Tuesday morning, with police brought in to ensure people moved to higher ground.

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Officers set up cordons on surrounding roads to prevent people from heading to the coast.

Stormy seas pound the coastline in the Wellington suburb of Owhiro Bay, New Zealand, on Jun 9, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Ben Strang)
Stormy seas pound the coastline in the Wellington suburb of Island Bay, New Zealand, on Jun 9, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Ben Strang)

The council said a similar event in 2021 affected many homes in Breaker Bay, and waves during that storm were about 6.5 metres.

Waves entering Wellington Harbour on Tuesday were measured at 11m, New Zealand's MetService said.

Wind gusts were so strong at Island Bay that two women were knocked off their feet as waves washed up over the road, an AFP journalist saw.

Some flights were cancelled at Wellington Airport, where wind gusts were recorded of up to 128kmh.

A small plane from local carrier Golden Bay Air tipped onto its side in the wind while parked at the airport with no one aboard.

Airline boss Richard Molloy told national broadcaster RNZ that firefighters had secured the plane to the ground.

Related:

Source: AFP/rk

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New Zealand extreme weather
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