New Zealand begins criminal trial over White Island volcanic eruption that killed 22

WELLINGTON: Tour booking agents and the managers of an island in New Zealand where a volcanic eruption killed 22 people, mostly tourists, in 2019 failed to properly prepare and warn visitors of the risks, prosecutors said at the start of a criminal trial on Tuesday (Jul 11).

Most of the victims were tourists from countries including Australia, the US and Malaysia. There were 47 people on the island when the volcano erupted, many of whom were badly burnt by searing gas and ash.

The workplace regulator charged 13 parties in November 2020 but six of them, including the helicopter and boat tour operators, have pleaded guilty. Charges against the National Emergency Management Agency were dismissed.

The five parties facing court on Tuesday, who have pleaded not guilty, include the company that manages the island, the three directors of the management company and two companies that operated booking agents for the tours.

Worksafe prosecutor Kristy McDonald said the government would show that leaders of the company managing the island did not do due diligence on the potential dangers for visitors, while the booking agents did not provide adequate information on the risks.