New Zealand's Ardern says COP26 'make or break' for climate

WELLINGTON: Jacinda Ardern has warned the Glasgow climate summit is "make or break" in the fight to curb global warming, saying the world is now paying the price for decades of procrastination.

The New Zealand leader called for the UN-brokered talks to result in immediate and meaningful action, adding "we're definitely at a point now where it's moved beyond targets".

"Glasgow is critical and I think everyone has recognised this juncture we're at," she told AFP in an interview conducted in partnership with Covering Climate Now, the New Zealand Herald and NBC News.

"This is the moment where it will be make or break for those ambitions that we've seen around 1.5 degrees.

"We know what falling short of 1.5 degrees means for the rest of the world, for ourselves and our region."

Ardern said climate change was already fuelling extreme weather in New Zealand and neighbouring Pacific atolls faced inundation as rising waters overran their protective seawalls.

"For us, it's in our backyard, and it does make it immediate," said the 41-year-old, who has previously described the issue as a life-and-death generational challenge.