Fourteen children arrested in UK after boy dies in fire

LONDON: British police have said 14 children aged between 11 and 14 were arrested in a northeastern English town after a teenage boy died in a fire at an industrial park.

Eleven boys and three girls were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, Northumbria police said late on Saturday (May 3).

The victim was confirmed as 14-year-old Layton Carr, whose body was found inside the building in Gateshead, near Newcastle, after he was reported missing on Friday.

"Sadly, following searches ... a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was located deceased inside the building," a police spokesman said.