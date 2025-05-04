Logo
World

Fourteen children arrested in UK after boy dies in fire
A cyclist rides along the quayside, backdropped by the Gateshead Millennium Bridge spanning the River Tyne, in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, North East England on May 15, 2024. (File photo: AFP/Paul Ellis)

04 May 2025 07:32PM
LONDON: British police have said 14 children aged between 11 and 14 were arrested in a northeastern English town after a teenage boy died in a fire at an industrial park.

Eleven boys and three girls were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, Northumbria police said late on Saturday (May 3). 

The victim was confirmed as 14-year-old Layton Carr, whose body was found inside the building in Gateshead, near Newcastle, after he was reported missing on Friday.

"Sadly, following searches ... a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was located deceased inside the building," a police spokesman said.

Also read:

Police were alerted about the fire on Friday night, and said inquiries were still at an early stage.

"This is an extremely tragic incident where a boy has sadly lost his life," said Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins.

Nearby residents told the BBC on Sunday that teens and children often trespassed on the industrial site.

Source: AFP/dc

