Next round of Iran-US nuclear talks 'postponed'

Iranian diplomats had also been due to meet in Rome on Friday with representatives of Britain, France and Germany.



However, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told AFP in Washington these talks will not now take place.



"A technical meeting was planned prior to ... (the) meeting between the United States and Iran," Barrot said in an interview.



"Since that meeting is not taking place, the technical meeting is no longer relevant, at least at that time," Barrot added.



During his first term, US President Trump unilaterally withdrew from the painstakingly negotiated 2015 nuclear deal, which also included Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.



Since returning to the office in January, Trump has revived his "maximum pressure" policy towards Tehran.