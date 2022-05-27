The next US abortion battle is over pills, and it's already begun

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court has not yet released its decision that looks set to dramatically scale back abortion rights, but one of the next legal battles has already begun in a Mississippi court.

That is where the manufacturer of a pill used to carry out medication abortions, Las Vegas-based GenBioPro, has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the conservative state's restrictions on the pill, used in more than half of all US abortions.

Litigation over medication abortion, approved for use at up to 10 weeks of pregnancy, is likely to take center stage should the Supreme Court gut or overturn the 1973 Roe v Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

That case, also from Mississippi, concerns the state's effort to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

GenBioPro sells mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortion. The company argued in a 2020 lawsuit that Mississippi's restrictions on the pill conflict with the US Food and Drug Administration's approval for use in abortions. In legal jargon, GenBioPro says the state law is pre-empted by the FDA's approval, meaning federal authority trumps any state action.

The more than a dozen states that plan to almost totally ban abortion if Roe is overturned will face difficulties enforcing restrictions on medication abortion because women are still likely to be able to obtain the pills online or in other states.

"In a world without Roe, medication abortion becomes the big challenge for these states that want to regulate abortions out of existence," said Greer Donley, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law who is an expert on reproductive rights.

GenBioPro's lawsuit, which legal experts say is a long shot, takes aim at various Mississippi requirements, including one that says women are required to take the pill in the presence of a doctor. Mississippi is one of 19 states that require women to make an in-person visit to obtain the drug, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports the right to an abortion.