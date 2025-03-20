Next US-Russia talks to take place Sunday or early next week: Kremlin

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Thursday (Mar 20) that the next US-Russia talks could take place on Sunday or early next week, as Washington is also due to hold talks with Kyiv in Saudi Arabia in the coming days.

US President Donald Trump spoke to both Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this week.

"It may not be Sunday itself, the nuances are being agreed. It could be the start, the very start, of next week," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Zelenskyy said a day earlier that Kyiv and the United States were preparing to meet in the "coming days" in Saudi Arabia.

It was unclear if US officials would meet both the Ukrainian and Russian teams on the same day, or if there was a possibility of three-way talks that would involve Kyiv and Moscow talking face-to-face.

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said on Wednesday that "technical teams" from Russia and the US would meet in Riyadh "to focus on implementing and expanding the partial ceasefire President Trump secured from Russia".

Putin turned down a US-proposed unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, agreeing only to a 30-day halt in strikes on energy infrastructure.