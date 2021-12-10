Nicaragua breaks ties with Taiwan, switches allegiance to Beijing

MANAGUA: Nicaragua on Thursday (Dec 9) broke its longstanding diplomatic ties with Taiwan, switching allegiance to Beijing in a recognition of the Chinese Communist party's One China policy and reducing Taipei's dwindling pool of international allies.

"The government of the Republic of Nicaragua today breaks diplomatic relations with Taiwan and ceases to have any contact or official relationship," the foreign ministry said in a statement issued in Spanish and English.

"The government of the Republic of Nicaragua declares that it recognises that in the world there is only one single China. The People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory," it added.

Taiwan responded quickly, expressing "pain and regret" at the decision, and saying that the Central American country's president, Daniel Ortega, had disregarded the friendship between the peoples of Taiwan and Nicaragua.

But Taiwan's government also expressed defiance.

"As a member of the international community, Taiwan has the right to exchange and develop diplomatic relations with other countries," its foreign ministry said.

Taiwan will continue to promote "pragmatic diplomacy" to expand its international space, and strive to achieve Taiwan's "due international status".

China says Taiwan is one of its provinces with no right to the trappings of a state, and has stepped up pressure to win away Taiwan's remaining allies.

China's ambassador at the United Nations, Zhang Jun, congratulated Nicaragua.

"We highly commend the right decision made by the Government of Nicaragua, which is in line with the prevailing trend of the time and people's aspiration," he said in a tweet. "The One-China principle is a consensus widely accepted by the international community and allows no challenge."

The break with Taiwan is a blow to the United States. It follows months of worsening ties between Ortega and Washington, and came on the day the US State Department said it had slapped sanctions on Nestor Moncada Lau, a national security adviser to Ortega, alleging he operates an import and customs fraud scheme to enrich members of Ortega's government.