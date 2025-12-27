Nigeria averts unilateral US action by cooperating on airstrikes

LAGOS: By publicly cooperating with the United States on a Christmas Day airstrike, Nigeria's government may have averted humiliating unilateral military action threatened a month ago by President Donald Trump.

But security experts say it is unclear whether such strikes can do much to hinder militants who have long menaced communities in the area.

Trump announced on Truth Social on Thursday (Dec 25) that US forces had launched a strike against Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria at the request of Nigeria's government. He said the group had been targeting Christians in the region.

Local media reported loud explosions in the village of Jabo on the evening of Christmas Day. Reuters has not been able to confirm whether there were casualties.

Trump said on Friday that a US military strike targeting Islamic state militants in Nigeria was originally supposed to take place on Wednesday, but he ordered it delayed by a day.

"They were going to do it earlier," Trump told Politico in an interview. "And I said, ‘nope, let’s give a Christmas present.’ … They didn’t think that was coming, but we hit them hard. Every camp got decimated."

A US defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the strike was carried out by about a dozen Tomahawk missiles launched from a US Navy warship in the Gulf of Guinea.