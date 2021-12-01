Logo
Omicron variant found from October samples, says Nigeria
Nigeria confirms first cases of Omicron among travellers from South Africa

FILE PHOTO: A medical health worker marks a sample testing kit during a community testing exercise, as authorities race to contain the spread of the COVID-19 in Abuja, Nigeria on Apr 16, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde)

01 Dec 2021 07:03PM (Updated: 01 Dec 2021 09:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nigeria has confirmed its first cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant among two travellers who arrived from South Africa last week, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Wednesday (Dec 1).

The NCDC said retrospective sequencing of previously confirmed cases among travellers to Nigeria had identified the Delta variant among a sample collected in October.

South Africa first reported the variant a week ago and many countries have responded by curbing travel from there and other places deemed most exposed, amid uncertainty about how easily the variant can spread and whether it can evade vaccine protection.

Data from other countries already shows the variant was circulating before it was officially identified in South Africa, although Nigeria said a sample from October it had earlier said was Omicron was actually the Delta variant.

Source: Reuters/ga

