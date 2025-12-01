Nigeria gang kidnaps 14, including bride and bridesmaids

MINNA: Armed men kidnapped 13 women and a baby in an overnight raid in northeastern Nigeria on Sunday (Nov 30), the latest in a string of mass abductions to rock the west African country.

A bride and 10 of her bridesmaids were among those abducted in the night of Saturday to Sunday from the village of Chacho in Sokoto State, a resident told AFP.

In recent weeks, attackers have kidnapped hundreds of people across Nigeria, which has struggled to respond to the threat posed both by jihadist groups and criminal gangs known locally as "bandits".

The unrest has heaped pressure on the Nigerian government, with President Bola Tinubu declaring a nationwide emergency on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump has threatened military intervention in Africa's most populous country over what he calls the killing of Christians by radical Islamists.

"Bandits stormed our village last night and kidnapped 14 persons, including a bride and 10 bridesmaids from a house in Zango neighbourhood," Aliyu Abdullahi, a resident of Chacho village, told AFP.