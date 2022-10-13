Logo
World

Nigerian company turns e-waste into solar powered lanterns
Nigerian company turns e-waste into solar powered lanterns

Nigerian company turns e-waste into solar powered lanterns

Solar lanterns produced from electronic waste recycling are pictured at Quadloop recycling facility in Lagos, Nigeria, Oct 4, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Temilade Adelaja)

13 Oct 2022 08:11PM (Updated: 13 Oct 2022 08:11PM)
LAGOS: Quadloop, a Nigerian based company, has found a way to turn electronic waste into solar lanterns and other products which will have a lower impact on the environment.

Dozie Igweilo, founder of Quadloop, told Reuters he came up with the idea after discovering a market for affordable, locally produced electrical goods, for which components were not available in the country.

"At that point, we noticed that ... if we leverage on electronic waste, we are going to cut down the cost of production as well as the cost of sales, and that is what brought us to where we are today," Igweilo said.

The company aims to source 70 per cent of its materials from electronic waste. Quadloop recycles lithium batteries from dumped old laptops for its solar lanterns.

Lithium-ion cells from old laptop battery packs are pictured at the Quadloop recycling facility in Lagos, Nigeria Oct 4, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Temilade Adelaja)

Those lanterns are then used by small businesses helping them to stay productive if there are power outages, Igweilo said.

One of Quadloop's clients is Blessing Samuel, who works as a hairdresser and uses its solar lantern at night.

"It's very good, it has been helpful to me since I got it, it helps me when there's no light. I use it to do my work and it relieved me of the stress of buying fuel," she told Reuters. 

Source: Reuters/lk

