Nigeria suicide bombings kill 23, wound more than 100

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria: Coordinated blasts by suspected suicide bombers tore through a busy market and other areas in the Nigerian city of Maiduguri, killing at least 23 people and wounding more than 100 others, in one of the worst recent attacks on the capital of Borno state.



Three blasts detonated on Monday evening just after people in the Muslim-majority city broke their Ramadan fasts, striking a main market, the entrance of Maiduguri's largest teaching hospital and a post office area.



The military blamed the blasts in the city of around 1.2 million people on suspected Boko Haram militants and warned of "an increased threat" of suicide attacks in the final days of the holy month of Ramadan.



It came after an attack on a military post overnight on Sunday to Monday, which authorities blamed on suspected jihadists, and a day before President Bola Tinubu arrived in Britain for a state visit.



Tinubu ordered the country's security chiefs "to move to Maiduguri to take charge of the situation".



"I want to make it categorically clear that these acts of terror are the final desperate and frantic attempts by criminals and terrorist elements trying to instil and spread fear," Tinubu said in a statement.



Witnesses described panic as people fled from an initial explosion at the market towards an exit that passes through the post office area, where there was a second blast minutes later.



Survivor Mala Mohammed, 31, told AFP that many people "ran toward the post office area because the market entrance and the post office are not far apart".



"Unfortunately, as they were running towards post office, the person who had the explosive device ran into the crowd while people were still trying to escape."