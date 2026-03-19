King Charles hails 'partnership of equals' with Nigeria at state banquet

WINDSOR: King Charles III on Wednesday (Mar 18) praised Britain's "partnership of equals" with Nigeria as he hosted a banquet for President Bola Tinubu during the first state visit by the leader of Africa's most populous nation in nearly four decades.



The banquet in the historic Windsor Castle west of London saw Charles and Queen Camilla host Tinubu and his wife as well as Nigerian officials, bankers and business people and sports stars and cultural figures with Nigerian heritage.



Britain and the former British colony have a "deep bond" and a "partnership of equals that has brought us both enormous benefits," the king said in his opening speech.



"Our two nations share a vision of progress" based on "mutual respect and common values", Tinubu told the king in his speech, stating he was the first Nigerian leader ever to speak at Windsor Castle.



Charles described Nigeria as an "economic powerhouse" and said it "has not merely changed, it has arrived."



“Nigeria is investing in Britain's future as much as Britain is investing in Nigeria's", the king said, giving examples of Nigerian banks based in the City of London and British export finance supporting investment in Nigeria's ports.



Attending the banquet were Nigerian ministers and finance figures such as CEO of fintech bank Moniepoint, Tosin Eniolorunda, and Gilbert Chagoury, a controversial Nigerian billionaire of Lebanese descent who was handed a money-laundering conviction in Switzerland in 2000.



Tinubu has made less formal visits to Britain several times in his tenure and the two countries remain major partners in trade, aid and defence. London is also home to a huge Nigerian diaspora.