Nigeria signals more strikes likely in 'joint' US operations

LAGOS: Nigeria on Friday (Dec 26) signalled more strikes against jihadist groups were expected after a Christmas Day bombardment by United States forces against militants in the north of the country.

The West African country faces multiple interlinked security crises in its north, where jihadists have been waging an insurgency in the northeast since 2009, and armed "bandit" gangs raid villages and stage kidnappings in the northwest.

The US strikes come after Abuja and Washington were locked in a diplomatic dispute over what Trump characterised as the mass killing of Christians amid Nigeria's myriad armed conflicts.

Washington's framing of the violence as amounting to Christian "persecution" is rejected by the Nigerian government and independent analysts, but has nonetheless resulted in increased security coordination.

"It's Nigeria that provided the intelligence," the country's foreign minister, Yusuf Tuggar, told broadcaster Channels TV, saying he was on the phone with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ahead of the bombardment.

Asked if there would be more strikes, Tuggar said: "It is an ongoing thing, and we are working with the US. We are working with other countries as well."

