Nine aid trucks allowed to enter Gaza, 'a drop in the ocean' of needs: UN

GAZA: Nine aid trucks were authorised to enter Gaza on Monday (May 19), the United Nations said, describing the first humanitarian deliveries since Israel partially lifted its blockade as "a drop in the ocean" of what is needed.UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher welcomed the move, but said Israeli authorities were only allowing in limited aid after 11 weeks of completely blockading the war-torn enclave "Today, nine of our trucks were cleared to enter, via the Kerem Shalom crossing," he said in a statement.