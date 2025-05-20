Logo
World

Nine aid trucks allowed to enter Gaza, 'a drop in the ocean' of needs: UN
Nine aid trucks allowed to enter Gaza, 'a drop in the ocean' of needs: UN

Nine aid trucks allowed to enter Gaza, 'a drop in the ocean' of needs: UN

Mohammed Abu Hilal, 2, clings to his mother, Yasmine, inside their tent at the Muwasi camp for displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

20 May 2025 01:04AM (Updated: 20 May 2025 01:05AM)
GAZA: Nine aid trucks were authorised to enter Gaza on Monday (May 19), the United Nations said, describing the first humanitarian deliveries since Israel partially lifted its blockade as "a drop in the ocean" of what is needed.

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher welcomed the move, but said Israeli authorities were only allowing in limited aid after 11 weeks of completely blockading the war-torn enclave.

"Today, nine of our trucks were cleared to enter, via the Kerem Shalom crossing," he said in a statement.

"Given ongoing bombardment and acute hunger levels, the risks of looting and insecurity are significant," he added.

"The limited quantities of aid now being allowed into Gaza are of course, no substitute for unimpeded access to civilians in such dire need."

Israel on Monday said five aid trucks had so far entered Gaza.

Source: AFP/fs

