Nine people remain in critical condition after fatal UK train crash

LONDON: Nine people remain in a critical condition following a train crash on Friday (June 19) near Bedford, about 100 km north of London, in which the driver of one of the services was killed.

Two passenger trains bound for London collided at around 5.15 p.m. local time (1615 GMT) on Friday. The driver of one of the trains died at the scene.

Providing an update on those injured in the crash on Saturday, British Transport Police Chief Constable Lucy D'Orsi said more than 80 people had received hospital treatment on Friday night.

"As of this morning, 28 remain in hospital, and nine are in a critical condition," she said.

Investigators were working to establish what caused the accident, D'Orsi added.

A video posted on social media by one of the passengers on Friday showed what appeared to be the damaged front of one train entangled with the back of another, with the carriages remaining upright.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described it as a "devastating incident" in a post on X.

King Charles' Buckingham Palace also issued a statement, saying: "His Majesty is greatly saddened by the rail crash in Bedford yesterday evening and is being kept regularly updated on developments.

"His thoughts and sympathies are with the family of the deceased and with all those injured or affected by such a tragic incident."