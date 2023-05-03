With no ‘appetite to go to the negotiation table’, no end in sight for Ukraine war: NATO’s top military officer

SINGAPORE: There remains no end in sight to the war in Ukraine, with neither Russia nor Ukraine willing to go to the negotiation table, said the top military officer in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The Russians have a strategic objective of taking not just Ukraine, but also what it considers its territory based on historical claims, while the Ukrainians are unlikely to accept anything less than a full Russian withdrawal, Admiral Rob Bauer, chair of NATO’s Military Committee, told CNA’s Asia First on Tuesday (May 2).

Speaking to CNA from the Milken Global Conference in Los Angeles, Admiral Bauer said that Russia is now likely to focus on the quantity of its troops and equipment, while Ukraine will focus on quality with help from the West.