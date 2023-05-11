Logo
World

No decision yet on quitting China deal: Italian PM Meloni
World

No decision yet on quitting China deal: Italian PM Meloni

No decision yet on quitting China deal: Italian PM Meloni

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attends the European leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium February 9, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

11 May 2023 02:31AM
ROME: The Italian government has not yet taken a decision on whether to leave the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) deal with China and is reviewing its options, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday (May 10).

Italy joined the ambitious BRI programme in 2019, despite protests from the United States. The pact comes up for renewal at the end of the year and Meloni said parliament would be involved in discussions about its future.

"We have not yet taken a decision. The debate is open," Meloni told reporters during a trip to Prague, repeating that she herself had opposed the original choice to sign up to the BRI.

Source: Reuters

