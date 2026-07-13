No evidence of political motive in murder of former UK minister Widdecombe: Police

HAYTOR, England: There is no evidence that the suspected murder of former British government minister Ann Widdecombe was politically motivated, police said on Sunday (Jul 12), adding that they were not seeking anyone else after arresting a 28-year-old man.

Ms Widdecombe, 78, was found dead at her home in rural southwest England on Thursday with what police described as "serious injuries". Officers arrested a white British man in Rotherham, northern England, late on Saturday.

Police urged the public not to speculate about possible motives while the investigation remains ongoing.

"At this point, there is still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism-related incident, and at this point, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this murder," Devon and Cornwall Police Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman told reporters.

"Detectives remain open-minded about the potential motive. At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that it was politically motivated."

Another suspect, arrested on Friday, was released the next day without charge.