No indication of warning before bombing of Gaza hospital, WHO says

Peeperkorn said the WHO remained concerned at the slow pace of medical evacuations from the Israeli-besieged territory. At the current pace of evacuations, it would take five to 10 years to move Gaza's 12,000-odd patients to places where they could receive care, he said.

Almost half the patients in question needed treatment for cancer and another quarter for war trauma. Congenital illnesses, heart disease and eye conditions made up the rest.

"We urge for a rapid and efficient use of all corridors to allow all patients to receive life-saving care in time," WHO said in a separate statement.

The WHO had so far arranged for 266 patients to be evacuated to the United Arab Emirates, 22 to the US, 20 to Jordan, 15 to Romania and five to Belgium, it said.