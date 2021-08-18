Logo
No need for COVID-19 booster jabs for now, vaccine supplies short: WHO
FILE PHOTO: A man who had previously been inoculated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with Sinovac's Coronavac vaccine, gets a third dose of a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, in the Hospital de Clinicas, in Montevideo, Uruguay August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Mariana Greif

18 Aug 2021 10:36PM (Updated: 18 Aug 2021 10:36PM)
GENEVA: Current data does not indicate that COVID-19 booster shots are needed, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Wednesday (Aug 18).

WHO adviser Bruce Aylward, referring to booster shots being administered in high-income countries, told the same Geneva press conference: "There is enough vaccine around the world, but it is not going to the right places in the right order."

Two doses should be given to the most vulnerable worldwide before boosters are administered to those fully-vaccinated, he said, adding: "We are a long, long way from that."

Source: Reuters

