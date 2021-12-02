'No need to panic' over Omicron variant: Africa CDC

NAIROBI: The African Union's health watchdog on Thursday (Dec 2) appealed for calm over Omicron, the new, heavily mutated COVID-19 variant that has prompted many governments to impose new restrictions.

The new variant was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) by South Africa a week ago, and has quickly showed up across continents, deepening fears of another deadly wave of infections and signalling that the nearly two-year battle against the pandemic is not over.

But John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), urged moderation.

"We are very concerned but are not worried that the situation cannot be managed," he told a press briefing.

"There is no need to panic. We are not defenceless."