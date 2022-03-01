No Russian 'muscle movements' after Putin's nuclear readiness alert, US says

WASHINGTON: The United States still has not seen any "muscle movements" following Russian President Vladimir Putin's weekend announcement that he was putting his nuclear forces on high alert, a senior US defense official said on Monday (Feb 28).

But some former US officials and experts caution that it would be a mistake to write off Putin's remarks as bluster, given the risk that Putin could decide to escalate to using nuclear weapons if he feels cornered over the war in Ukraine or if the war spills over into NATO.

Russia's defence ministry on Monday said its nuclear missile forces and Northern and Pacific fleets had been placed on "enhanced" combat duty, in line with an order the previous day from Putin.

The phrase special, or enhanced, combat duty appears to have stumped the Pentagon.

"It's not a term of art in what we understand to be Russian (nuclear) doctrine," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "So that's why we're analysing it and reviewing it to try to understand what exactly it means."

Leaders of the US military, which built much of its intelligence collection architecture to spy on the Soviet Union, were not aware of Putin's decision until he made it publicly and, so far, there have not been big movements of weapons or forces to demonstrate what it means, the US official said.

"I don't believe we've seen anything specific as a result of the direction that he gave, at least not yet, in terms of appreciable or noticeable muscle movements," the official said.

The United States closely monitors everything from Russian nuclear storage facilities to deployments of nuclear-capable bombers, missile forces and submarines.

The White House said it saw "no reason to change" its nuclear alert levels at this time, and President Joe Biden assured Americans that they should not fear nuclear war.