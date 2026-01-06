No safety inspections done at site of Swiss bar fire between 2020-25, says mayor

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland: No safety inspections were carried out since 2019 at the Swiss bar that burst into flames at New Year, killing 40 people, the mayor of the ski resort of Crans-Montana said on Tuesday (Jan 6).

Most of the victims of the blaze that tore through the "Le Constellation" bar in the early hours of Jan 1 were teenagers and Swiss authorities have been scrambling to find answers as to how the disaster occurred.

"We are profoundly sorry. We did not have an indication that the checks had not been done," Crans-Montana Mayor Nicolas Feraud told reporters on the absence of fire checks between 2020-2025 at the bar in the canton of Valais.

Prosecutors have said the fire that spread rapidly in the early hours of Jan 1 was likely caused by sparkling candles igniting the ceiling of the bar's basement, which was covered in a foam material used for sound-proofing.