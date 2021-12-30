No tests, no problem? Experts question new US CDC policy on COVID-19 isolation period

CHICAGO: New government rules that halve the isolation period for asymptomatic coronavirus infections lack safeguards that could result in even more infections as the United States faces a record surge driven by the Omicron variant, disease experts said.

This week the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced the recommended isolation period for people with asymptomatic COVID-19 to five days, down from 10, after which they are asked to wear masks for an additional five days. The agency cited the extremely rapid spread of Omicron, which could force many more workers across industries to remain home in the coming weeks, even if they are not ill or infectious.

A major concern voiced by scientists is that the isolation policy fails to distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated people, who recover from the virus at different rates. It also does not require testing to confirm that a person is no longer infectious before they go back to work or socialise.

"Unvaccinated people take much longer to clear the virus and not be infectious," said Dr Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute. "Some people clear the virus in a day; others take a week or more."

Topol said the policy represented "a new low" for the CDC, saying it flies in the face of the Biden administration's pledge to hew closely to scientific evidence to curb the pandemic.

Topol and others said that there was not enough evidence of how Omicron behaves to support the five-day isolation recommendation, the decision to treat vaccinated and unvaccinated cases the same way, and the lack of a testing requirement at the end of that period.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday that the decision was based on research showing that up to 90 per cent of COVID-19 transmission occurred within five days of infection. She said the agency balanced that with evidence that only a small minority of people with COVID-19 have been willing to isolate for a full 10 days so far during the pandemic.

"We really want to make sure that we had guidance in this moment, where we were going to have a lot of disease, that could be adhered to, that people were willing to adhere to," Walensky said in an interview with CNN.