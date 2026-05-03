Nobel laureate Mohammadi's life in Iran's hands, Nobel committee chief says

OSLO: The head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee said on Saturday (May 2) the life of jailed Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi was in the hands of the Iranian authorities after her health "deteriorated seriously", and called for her to be released to her dedicated medical team.

Mohammadi was transferred from prison to hospital on Friday following a "catastrophic deterioration of her health, including two episodes of complete loss of consciousness and a severe cardiac crisis," a foundation run by her family said.

The Narges Mohammadi Foundation said the transfer was an "unavoidable necessity after prison doctors determined her condition could not be managed on-site."

Mohammadi, who is in her 50s, won the Nobel Peace Prize while in prison for her campaign to advance women's rights and abolish the death penalty in Iran. She suffered a suspected heart attack in late March, her family said.

In an update on Saturday, the foundation said she remained in an unstable condition receiving oxygen. It called for her to be transferred to a hospital in Tehran for tests and specialised treatment.

Reuters could not independently confirm her condition.