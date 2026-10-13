Americans Hall and Woodford win economics Nobel for stabilisation models

STOCKHOLM: Americans Robert Hall and Michael Woodford were awarded the Nobel economics prize on Monday (Oct 12) for their work on how monetary and fiscal policy can better stabilise disruptive economic fluctuations.

The two were honoured for developing new models for managing recessions and other crises that fail to respond to traditional tools.

"On the basis of these models, well-timed fiscal and monetary policy measures can reduce the economy's peaks and troughs," the jury said.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences explained in a statement that ever since John Maynard Keynes formulated his economic theories almost a century ago, "stabilisation" policies had long let officials boost economic growth when needed.

But during the oil shocks in the 1970s, the Keynesian models that governed when and how action should be taken no longer worked.

"Rather than basing the models on statistical links between macroeconomic variables, such as inflation, production and consumption, they chose to build them on a microeconomic foundation," the jury said.

Hall and Woodford's models include an "understanding for how the total mass of individual households and businesses affect the economy through their actions", it said.

A fundamental aspect of this is the understanding that households are forward-looking when making decisions about spending or saving.

This means the way governments and central banks communicate their policies can influence people's views of the future when making such decisions.