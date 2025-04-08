In nod to Trump, Netanyahu pledges to eliminate Israel's trade surplus with US

During their Oval Office talks, the two leaders also discussed the 18-month-old war in Gaza and the fate of hostages taken from Israel and still held in the Palestinian enclave.

Netanyahu said he was working on a new Gaza hostages-for-ceasefire talk with Hamas.



"We're committed to getting all the hostages out," he said.



Trump announced plans for direct US talks with Iran at an undisclosed location on Saturday. He said Iran would face "great danger" if it refuses to make a deal over its nuclear program.