Unfazed by COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain woes, Santa Claus readies for annual flight

DENVER: Undaunted by the COVID-19 pandemic, supply-chain woes and labour shortages plaguing Earth-bound commerce, Santa Claus was set to launch his reindeer-powered sleigh on Friday (Dec 24) to deliver Christmas gifts to good girls and boys worldwide, according to military officials tracking his flights.

“Santa’s been doing this for centuries, he’s a professional,” said Canadian Army Captain Alexandra Hejduk, a spokesperson for the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

NORAD, a joint United States-Canadian military command based at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is charged with monitoring air defences and issuing aerospace and maritime warnings across North America.