Sweden conducts new Nord Stream crime scene inspection

STOCKHOLM: Swedish prosecutors said Friday (Oct 28) they would conduct a new complementary crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream leaks, after the navy and the pipeline owner also began surveys this week.

"I have decided to together with the Security Service (Sapo) conduct a number of complementary inspections of the crime scene," public prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a statement.

The Swedish armed forces have decided to assist the investigation following a request, Ljungqvist added, without giving any details as to what they were looking for.

Four leaks emerged on the two Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea off the Danish island of Bornholm at the end of September with seismic institutes reporting they had recorded two underwater explosions prior to the leaks appearing.

While the leaks were in international waters, two of them were in the Danish exclusive economic zone and two of them in Sweden's.

In early October, the Swedish prosecution authority announced that they had collected "pieces of evidence" during an underwater inspection of the leaks in the Swedish economic zone, which had backed up suspicions of sabotage.